LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ingham County educator has been awarded for being a “role model” and spreading “inspiring kindness” in her community.

The Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education award was presented to Suzie Zuke, a second-grade teacher with Ralya Elementary.

With more than 20 years of teaching under her belt, Zuke said she chose a career in education due to her love of working with young people.

“I have always been drawn to working with children. Even at a young age, I was always babysitting or nannying. That is when I realized that working in education was my calling, not just a job for me. I knew if I didn’t pursue a career in education, I wouldn’t be happy or fulfilled.” Suzie Zuke

Zuke is a Spartan at heart, having earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University.

Winners of the Excellence in Education award will take home a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school, or school district.

A parent of former students nominated Zuke for the award.

“Mrs. Zuke is a community role model and inspires others to be kind and caring citizens. She leads whole school assemblies where she teaches the entire school body about a local person who has made a positive contribution to the community and beyond. She incorporates community into her classroom lessons as well. She has second graders making cards for seniors and friendship stockings for others to spread joy. She celebrates diversity and uses read aloud to help elementary students learn about other cultures.” Parent of former students

According to the Michigan Lottery, Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on excellence, dedication, inspiration, leadership, effectiveness.