Ingham County teen Morgan Bliesener has won the top 4-H award in the state.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — For her work in the Rabbit and Cavy category, an Ingham County 4-H member has been honored with the top award in the state.

Morgan Bliesener, a member of the Town N Country 4-H Club, was named the winner of the 2023 Michigan 4-H State Award during the Michigan 4-H State Awards Program on June 21 at Michigan State University.

The state awards program features both a junior and senior division in 20 project areas, and a group award category.

Bliesener has been competing in 4-H for nine years. In addition to the Rabbit and Cavy project, she’s in the 4-H Ambassadors, Dairy Feeders and Still Life categories.

The Michigan 4-H State Awards Program is open to 4-H members between ages 13-19.