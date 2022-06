COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech at a Meijer pharmacy. (Jan. 28, 2021)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Ingham County Health Department will be offering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to kids 6 months and older next week.

The shots will be administered beginning June 28.

To make an appointment, click here.

If you have any questions, call 517-887-4623 or click here.