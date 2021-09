FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Commissioners have passed two resolutions that aim to boost vaccinations.

One resolution will require vendors working with the County to have their employees vaccinated at or above the rate of Ingham County.

The other would require Ingham County workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

