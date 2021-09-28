Ingham County to require unvaccinated county workers to take weekly COVID tests

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting October 15, Ingham County workers and elected officials must take weekly COVID-19 tests if they are not fully vaccinated.

That decision was reached at tonight’s Ingham County Board of Commissioners meeting, but some commissioners did not see eye to eye on it.

“And require testing for those who are unvaccinated when it’s proven that vaccinated employees can get and spread the virus,” said Robin Naeyart, Ingham County Commissioner.

The tests would be done while workers are on county time at the county’s expense.

“We have a legal as well as a moral imperative to do everything in our power to slow the spread of this deadly disease. If these resolutions save even one life they are worth it,” said Commissioner Emily Stivers.

County employees are not the only ones who have to follow these new requirements.

The second resolution impacts vendors contracted with the county.

It says if a vendor works on county property, it must have its employees fully vaccinated at or above the current vaccination rate of Ingham County.

Right now that’s a little more than 62 percent.

“When a contractor comes onto our property to provide services, we want to make sure our employees are safe and that the public they’re interacting with are safe,” said Commissioner Ryan Sebolt.

Similar to the other resolution, this got some pushback as well.

“Detrimental particularly to small businesses and perhaps the privacy of their employees,” said Commissioner Randy Maiville.