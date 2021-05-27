Ingham County waives fees for “Clean Slate” service in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Chief Circuit Court Judge has waived fees for the clean slate service for the month of June, allowing for those with certified copies of court records to seek expungement of criminal records without paying an additional fee.

The Judge waived the fees after Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) and Ingham County Board of Commissioners requested the action.

“Anyone who is legally eligible for expungement should have the opportunity to apply without cost being a factor,” said Byrum. “Granting equitable access to records helps facilitate this process.”

“Setting aside a criminal record (sometimes referred to as “expungement”) affords people the opportunity to find good jobs and secure safe and affordable housing,” she said

“A “clean slate” can help strengthen families, communities, and local economies across the state, and promote public safety.

The East Lansing 54B District Court will be hosting a Mid-Michigan Public Information Seminar on the Expungement Process on Wednesday, June 2 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Those who are interested will be able to learn about the new “clean slate” laws and the Michigan Legal Help website, a legal self-help resource.

To learn more, click here.

Those who qualify for the Clean Slate Program and have criminal records before the Ingham County Circuit Court may request their free certified copy from the 30th Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by emailing CircuitCourtRecords@ingham.org or calling (517) 483-6500 ext. 6816 during the month of June, 2021.