Ingham County will host Spanish-language vaccine town hall

A lab assistant uses a pipette to prepare Coronavirus RNA for sequencing at the Wellcome Sanger Institute that is operated by Genome Research in Cambridge, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Cambridge University microbiologist Sharon Peacock understood that genomic sequencing would be crucial in tracking the coronavirus, controlling outbreaks and developing vaccines, so she began working with colleagues around the country to put together a plan when there were just 84 confirmed cases in the country. The initiative helped make Britain a world leader in rapidly analyzing the genetic material from large numbers of COVID-19 infections, generating more than 40% of the genomic sequences identified to date.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department is pushing to get COVID-19 vaccine information out to the Hispanic community.

The health department is partnering with Planned Parenthood and Queering Medicine for a Spanish-speaking virtual town hall.

The event starts at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 30th, and will have a panel of health experts answering questions related to COVID-19.

As of last week, more than 30,000 Hispanic Michiganders have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine dashboard.

That’s just 1.26% of all doses, despite Hispanic people making up more than 5% of Michigan’s population.