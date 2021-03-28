Ingham County will host Spanish-language vaccine town hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department is pushing to get COVID-19 vaccine information out to the Hispanic community.
The health department is partnering with Planned Parenthood and Queering Medicine for a Spanish-speaking virtual town hall.
The event starts at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 30th, and will have a panel of health experts answering questions related to COVID-19.
As of last week, more than 30,000 Hispanic Michiganders have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine dashboard.
That’s just 1.26% of all doses, despite Hispanic people making up more than 5% of Michigan’s population.