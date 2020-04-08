Ingham County will receive nearly $1M in funding for health centers

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) —

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) today announced nearly $2 million in funding to help health centers in Mid-Michigan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak with Ingham County set to receive $1M of the funding.

Funding can be used by health centers for staffing, personal protective equipment, screening, testing, or other needs for fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

“This funding will help meet the urgent need for personal protective equipment, test kits, and staffing in these centers. I’m grateful for their work keeping Michigan families safe,” said Senator Stabenow.

Ingham County will receive $952,970 and the Center for Family Health, Inc. will receive $1,039,385