Ingham County working to answer COVID-19 vaccine concerns among black and brown communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Black and brown people are two times more likely to die from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They’re also the most worried about getting the vaccine.

“With the black and brown community, will it affect us differently than it will affect other people?” Mike Lynn Jr. asked.

Mike Lynn Jr. and Erica Lynn are from Lansing.

They have a talk show discussing their life. Now, they’re helping the Ingham County Health Department talk about the vaccine with minorities.

“People are concerned that they’ll catch COVID from it. They’re concerned they’re gonna have negative reaction from it, and get sick,” Mike said.

They said these concerns aren’t anything new.

“A somewhat of a baseline distrust in a lot of black and brown communities with the medical community,” Erica said.

Mike and Erica are trying to help bridge that divide.

“If they can watch other people that look like them ask those questions and then see people that look like them answer them. You know, they can make a more informed decision,” Mike said.

Linda Vail is the Health Officer for Ingham County. She said it’s important for black and brown communities to hear vaccine information from people they trust.

“Maybe it’s their pastor. Maybe it’s the director of the community center they regularly go to,” Linda said.

Mike and Erica said they aren’t trying to push people one way or another.

“We’re telling you here is some information that medical professions know to be valid and true. Then you can make your decision,” Erica said.

On February 3rd, they are teaming up with the Ingham County Health Department to host a virtual vaccine town hall on their Facebook page. No registration is needed.