Ingham County’s “Sunrise Grant Program” begins accepting apps. today

INGHAM COUNTY (WLNS)- Today the application window will open for $11 million in grant money directed to small business owners and nonprofit organizations called the “Sunrise Small Business Grant Program.”

These funds were allocated back in April of 2021 and come from the American Rescue Plan. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ingham County has appointed Lansing Economic Area Partnership to help.



It will administer and organize the process for businesses and nonprofits who are facing pandemic-related financial needs. The standard grant amounts range from $5,000 to $25,000, depending on qalifications.



In order to qualify, the business or nonprofit must have 100 or fewer employees and have a physical location within Ingham County. The following statement is a portion of the requirements put out by officials:

“Standard grant amounts range from $5,000-$25,000, based on employment level, for the following business types:

Traditional retail/services (non-food)

Tourism and hospitality service providers (non-food)

Nonprofits (non-government, non-food)

Sole proprietors

New businesses opened during the pandemic

Restaurants/eateries/taverns

Additional grants will focus support on bolstering opportunities for sustainable small-business growth for incubators/entrepreneurial support agencies and childcare providers (non-in-home) via targeted geographic expansion of childcare facilities through the remainder of 2021.”

Applications will begin at 9 AM, Monday, June 28, and last until Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 pm. Those applying should follow the link listed below:

Ingham County Sunrise Grant Program – Lansing Economic Area Partnership (purelansing.com)