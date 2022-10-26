LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fall means flu season.

Officials with the Ingham County Health Department are offering a drive-thru clinic, offering flu shots and COVID boosters at their Cedar Street location.

Until 7 p.m., staff with the health department are giving out these shots to people ages five and up.

The clinic started at 3 p.m. and already more than 50 people have come down to get their vaccinations.

Staff say patients should bring proof of insurance if they are getting a flu shot and a COVID vaccine card if they’re coming down to the booster.

Members of the immunization team says it’s important to make sure that you’re up-to-date, especially as we head into the holiday

Officials say no appointment is necessary.