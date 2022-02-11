LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – To mask up or not to mask up. Schools in Ingham County are scrambling to answer that question.

The Ingham County Health Department announced yesterday it would end its mask mandate in schools at midnight on February 19th. The decision to impose mask requirements is now in the hands of the school district.

Waverly Community Schools Superintendent, Kelly Blake, said their schools won’t change a thing for now.

“It’s not a hard decision at all because the CDC and the MDHHS still recommend mask wearing for crowded venues and indoor places including schools,” Superintendent Blake said.

She said at the beginning of every month, they’ll revisit that decision.

“For the month of February, we’ll continue with the mask mandate. And there’s a good chance we’ll continue through the month of March,” Superintendent Blake said.

The decision has not been as easy for East Lansing Public Schools.

“Some folks are advocating to have masks optional beginning the week of the 21st and others are advocating to continue with a universal mask mandate,” said East Lansing Superintendent, Dori Leyko.

Superintendent Leyko said the school board is split on whether to keep the mask mandate or not. She said they are taking a lot of different factors into account.

“Really think through all the input you’re getting from stakeholder groups; a look at what our building and local data says… looking at the guidelines that are still out there from the CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” Superintendent Leyko said.

She understands that some people won’t be happy.

“It’s gonna be a decision that is not gonna please everybody… People are very split on this even within a school community,” Superintendent Leyko said.

She hopes to have a final answer by early next week.

“We have a board meeting coming up this Monday night so I expect that it will be a topic of discussion on our board meeting agenda,” Superintendent Leyko said.

The Lansing School District has also not reached a decision yet. That district’s next board meeting is on Thursday, February 17th. School officials expect to discuss the mask mandate.