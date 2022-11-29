LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know anyone stealing diesel in Ingham County? If so, sheriff’s deputies would like to talk to you.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s office, an unknown person is going around stealing diesel from tractors in Aurelius and Leslie Townships.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning farmers of the thefts and asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

You can contact Deputy Belanger at wbelanger@ingham.org or call the Sheriff’s office at 517-676-2431