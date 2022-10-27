INGHAM, CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Since the arrest of former youth referee Gerald Allen Sutter, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has received several emails and phone calls, all with tips about Sutter.

Sutter, 70, has been accused of assaulting a minor between 2019 and 2021.

One detective said a few people who have called in claim they recall witnessing strange behavior by Sutter.

Information from the tipline led the department to interview three people who may have been assaulted.

As the department works to identify more victims, officials are asking for the public’s help in making sure the 70-year-old is held accountable for all his alleged actions.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call the number or send an email using the information below as soon as possible.

517-676-8440. officialhotline@ingham.org