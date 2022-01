LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jury trials in the Ingham County 54-A District Court will be suspended until January 31, 2022 due to COVID-19.

The Court said having jurors, parties, attorneys and staff congregate was unsafe due to high rates of COVID-19 positivity.

Last week, the 55th District Court in Ingham County also suspended jury trials due to COVID-19.

Currently, Michigan is averaging 14,841 new cases of COVID-19 per day.