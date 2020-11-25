Injured juvenile bald eagle rehabilitating at Howell Nature Center

HOWELL, Mich.(WLNS) – The Howell Nature Center’s special guest, a 1 to 1.5 year old female bald eagle, is getting stronger every day. She came into the HNC’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic on November 21st. A man by the name of Vince found her on the ground, not moving, while walking his dog on his property in Montrose, MI near the Flint River. He ran home to put his dog away and returned to rescue the juvenile bald eagle, but was unable to find her. Vince contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to report the injured bald eagle, and Conservation Officer Robar came to get the bird.

Officer Robar was successfully able to locate the bald eagle and, using a dog crate borrowed from Vince, transported the bird to the Howell Nature Center. Robar is a DNR Conservation Officer from Detroit, and this was his very first eagle rescue.

During HNC’s examination of the young bald eagle, they found that she was dehydrated, thin, and has injuries to both wings. Had her finder (Vince) or DNR Officer Robar not stepped in, she would not have survived in the wild. Thanks to everyone involved, this amazing creature will have a warm and safe holiday.

She has a long road of recovery ahead of her, and HNC staff are not yet sure if she will be able to be released back into the wild. However, as HNC is one of the few facilities in Michigan able to rehabilitate bald eagles, she is in the right hands for her best chance at recovery. As a top predator that needs to be able to hunt, she will need to be at peak performance in order to be released.

This will require a lot of physical therapy, medical care, and proper nutrition. Bald eagles require a highly specialized diet made of primarily fish, which is very expensive. They anticipate that it will cost over $2,500 to rehabilitate her over the next three to four month

As a nonprofit facility, HNC’s wildlife clinic is funded through program fees, donations, and grants. If you would like to help provide support for this animal in need, you can visit howellnaturecenter.org/donate to make a donation.