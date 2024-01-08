LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An inmate died days before Christmas after jumping to his death from an upper cell gallery at a Jackson County correctional intake facility, Michigan Department of Corrections said.

Officials say Michael Muldermans, 72, arrived at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center on October 13. He died on December 22 after “intentionally” jumping off an upper floor, according to the MDOC.

According to Michigan’s Offender Tracking Information System, Muldermans was beginning a minimum sentence of 4 years, 9 months, on a conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree, as charged in St. Clair County.

According to MDOC spokesperson Kyle Kaminski, “One of the first things that occurs when an individual enters prison is the completion of a comprehensive mental health screening, with a focus on the risk of potential suicide. Mental health services are provided at the intake facility to those with a diagnosed need, as well as anyone who seeks care from mental health staff.”

Kaminski went on to say, “In addition, all MDOC staff are trained to identify signs of potential self-harm within the prisoner population and to respond immediately. Muldermans was not on any type of special observation status for potential self-harm/suicide at the time of his death.”

The Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center is a quarantine facility responsible for intake processing of all adult male offenders who are sentenced to incarceration within MDOC, before their placement in general population prisons.