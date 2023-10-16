LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man currently serving a prison sentence for criminal sexual conduct has pled guilty to a new charge after allegedly threatening his sentencing judge.

Christopher Shenberger, 43, of White Lake, who is serving a 75 to 180 month sentence at Carson City Correctional Facility for criminal sexual conduct, has pled guilty to one count of Attempted False Report or Threat of Terrorism after allegedly threatening his sentencing judge.

Shenberger allegedly sent a letter to an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge in December 2021, in which he threatened the judge’s life, according to a statement Monday from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Shenberger, in the letter, complained about potentially being denied parole for not completing a required sex offender program while incarcerated, according to Nessel’s statement.

He wrote in the letter that if he were required to serve his maximum sentence, he would put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a piece of paper and that it will “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple.”

Shenberger was charged in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County. Because Shenberger allegedly threatened a judge in that court, visiting Judge John McBain of Jackson County Circuit Court is presiding over Shenberger’s recent charges.

His sentencing will take place on Dec. 13.