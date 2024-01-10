WINDSOR, TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – In a building just outside of Lansing, a wall of more than a dozen screens stream live video from across Michigan’s two peninsulas.

Feeds cut from one major highway to another, showing steady streams of cars, trucks and semis wiz by.

That is the view 24 hours a day, seven days a week inside of MDOT’s Statewide Transportation Operations Center. It is referred to as STOC.

Bandhan Ayon, MDOT’s Statewide Transportation Operations Center operations engineer, monitors the department’s systems. (WLNS)

Bandhan Ayon is the center’s operations engineer.

“At STOC, we actually provide motorists with real-time travel information, and we partner with emergency responders to respond to incidents,” he said.

That real-time information comes from several tools in MDOT’s arsenal including 183 traffic cameras and 111 vehicle detectors, like pressure plates underneath highways that track vehicle speed.

The video wall in the MDOT Statewide Transportation Operations Center. (WLNS)

That information goes back to engineers and the public through MDOT’s Mi Drive website.

It comes in handy during the center’s busiest time: major weather events.

Ayon said major weather ranges from strong snowstorms to summer thunderstorms. Sometimes that means dealing with isolated storms.

Michigan Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Operations Center logo. (WLNS)

“You know it varies across the state. When probably the east side is bright and sunny and the west is getting all the lake effect snow and we have to deal with that. It varies a lot from location to location and, definitely, time to time.”

In addition to the state’s website, nearly 100 dynamic message signs across the state get the information out to people already on the road.

“Then we’ll post messages on the same signs we were talking about, DMS, to let folks know that the road may be slippery in that area and to maybe reduce their speeds,” said Nicole Greenleaf, the center’s operations manager.

In the last year, MDOT has expanded its services in mid-Michigan. Drivers are used to seeing bright orange snow plows on the highways but since last summer, a safety service patrol vehicle has been on the lookout to help drivers stuck on the side of the road.

Since arriving, MDOT officials say more than 1,200 people have been helped around Lansing alone.

Greenleaf said the team’s mission is to provide Michiganders everything they need to keep as safe as possible on the way home.

“All day long,” she said. “Weekend. Holidays. We are keeping an eye on the roads and we are ensuring that everything we can find, anything that can impact traffic is being relayed to the public.”

The future for STOC could also mean expanding its tool kit. Ayon said he would like to see the center have the ability to start tracking drivers on roads right next to the freeway– and even control traffic signal timing– straight from the center — in case of emergencies, or to help ease traffic.