Inspections at all Lansing Housing Commission properties completed

Lansing’s Code Enforcement team has completed their inspections at all of the public housing properties managed by the Lansing Housing Commission.

The inspection process was prompted by a deadly apartment fire at the LaRoy Froh housing complex back in June.

Code compliance officers spent the last four months checking more than 800 public housing units to look for any potential problems.

Some of the code violations include damaged or missing screens on windows, missing smoke detectors, as well as a variety of different plumbing and electrical issues.

These new results are from the inspections conducted at the Mount Vernon and Hildebrandt properties.

If you recall, earlier this year, the city of Lansing released the inspection reports for the other two properties which include LaRoy Froh and the South Washington Park complex.

In an effort to remain transparent, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about steps moving forward. Members of the Lansing Housing Commission also outlined some of the progress being made right now to get all the buildings up to code.

"We have been working very closely with the Lansing Housing Commission to discuss their progress on improvements of these properties,” Mayor Schor said. “And we appreciate the close back and forth between our code compliance and Brian McGrain and his shop in the economic development planning department, along with the Lansing Housing Commission members and the Lansing Housing Commission staff."

Doug Fleming, interim director of the Lansing Housing Commission, said some general maintenance issues like installing smoke alarms and furnaces have already been addressed at some properties.

“We are making rapid progress toward bringing each property to full compliance,” Fleming said. “We have also made a commitment to our residents to complete all the work orders that are submitted in a timely manner and make continued capital investments as needed.”

The Lansing Housing Commission said it’s committed to making additional safety and security updates, including adding dead bolts to doors, video cameras in stairways and entryways, and updating security doors.

"The Lansing Housing Commission continues to be committed to our core mission and number one priority to serve our residents and making the quality of life better at all of our properties,” LHC board chair, Tony Baltimore said. “We continue to have discussions about safety and what 21 century public housing looks like for the Lansing Housing Commission through a RAD program."

The city also set deadlines for each property to bring its units up to code.

The deadline for compliance at LaRoy Froh and South Washington is October 15, 2018. The deadline for Mount Vernon and Hildebrandt is October 31, 2018.

