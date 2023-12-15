LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This weekend, you can get up close and personal with the giants that ruled the earth millions of years ago at the Lansing Center. It is hosting its annual Jurassic Quest.

Lindsey Culver, Dinosaur Trainer with Jurassic Quest, said there is fun for the entire family. “I see pure joy as soon as they walk through the doors because most kids love dinosaurs and all of our dinosaurs are true to science, so they are the correct size and the kids are usually blown away by how big some of the dinosaurs are,” Culver said.

Interactive dinosaur experience arrives in Lansing . (WLNS)

Officials said this year Jurassic Quest has expanded their herd of life-like dinosaurs. Today there will be themed rides, live dinosaur shows, fossil digs and more.

Culver said a special guest is returning this year that brings in the crowds. “Most kids love the t-Rex it’s their favorite dinosaur and so they absolutely love being able to meet Tyson in person. He’s got his own little personality and his own following. We will have some kids come in just to meet Tyson and he loves it,” Culver said.

Tickets are available online and in person, and the event will run from December 15 to December 17th.