EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s Interim President Teresa Woodruff announced on Sunday she will not be pursuing presidency.

“I was honored to be asked and then unanimously voted by the Board of Trustees to serve in an interim role as president, leading this great university at a moment of tumult and uncertainty,” Woodruff said.

“I have been humbled by the support of our deans, Faculty Senate, students and employees, alumni and government, business and industry leaders across the state of Michigan and beyond. Together, we have stabilized the university. Together, we experienced and continue to heal from the violence that occurred on our campus in February.”

Woodruff continued by saying, “Together we have set a course for a safer and more welcoming campus for all. And together, we have created the context for sustained excellence in our shared future. I wish for a continued period of stability for the university. Thus, and to enable that goal, I do not seek the full-time presidency, but will support the individual selected for this role as they assume the helm.”

Woodruff intends to remain interim president until a new president is selected by the Board of Trustees.