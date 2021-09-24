Internal review of in-custody death leads to new recommendations for LPD

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On April 10, 2020, Anthony Hulon was arrested for domestic violence. By 2:15 a.m. of the next day, Hulon was pronounced dead while in LPD’s custody.

On April 9, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office decided to not charge the officers involved in Hulon’s death.

Today, the Internal Board of Review concluded the investigation into Hulon’s death.

The board consisted of Captain Rodney Anderson, Captain Ellery Sosebee, Captain Robert Backus, Captain Katie Diehl, Lieutenant Nathan Osborn, Lieutenant Jeromy Churchill, Sergeant Josh Traviglia, Sergeant Cedric Ford, and Detective Ellen Larson.

The board issued the following statement in the conclusion of the Hulon investigation:

LPD is committed to continuously growing and improving. This Internal Board of Review is aware that officers and detention officers have to make complex decisions based on their knowledge, skills and resources they have, at the time, when interacting with agitated individuals. During this review process board members observed how well LPD personnel did. The board’s consensus was some things need to be improved but there were a lot of things done very well. With that being said, it cannot be emphasized enough that officers and detention officers must diligently seek to differentiate between behavior and other observations that warrant medical care in all types of incidents. All LPD personnel involved in this incident conducted themselves professionally and with compassion for the decedent, Anthony Hulon who was clearly in crisis. The Internal Board of Review concurred that several deficiencies in preparedness, communication, and cooperation were identified that were not in line with the mission and goals of the LPD. It is the board’s intent that with the recommendations provided in this report action plans will be developed to implement improvements to help LPD be better equipped to handle similar situations in the future and better serve the community and LPD personnel.

The Board issued a set of recommendations that the LPD can use to prevent further inmate deaths.

The recommendations included new training and equipment, such as de-escalation training, asphyxia/delirium training and upgrading 20-year-old equipment.

The Board also recommended new policies, such as establishing response to breathing-related requests, enhancing cell checks and transporting detainees to the hospital with belly chains.

The full report can be read here.