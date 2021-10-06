International Walk to School Day is happening and Michigan students are ready

MICHIGAN– Across the globe students will be participating in International Walk to School Day, which was created to encourage and build a safer and more physically active community for kids.

The annual event has been going on since 1997 and this year is being combined with “The World’s Largest Exercise Class” also known as “All Children Exercise Simultaneously Day” or, ACES Day.

In the state of Michigan, the event is being put together by the Michigan Fitness Foundation and the Safe Routes to School Program, working to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for students across the state.



This year there are 227 schools across the state participating and 2,227 schools across the nation participating. Officials say these events are all beneficial to keeping children healthy.

“Bringing Walk to School Day and ACES Day together is a natural fit as we continue our mission to create safer and more physically active communities across Michigan,” said Michigan Fitness Foundation President and CEO Amy Ghannam.



“All Children Exercise Simultaneously Day,” was created to raise awareness about heart disease in children due to obesity. Which ties together with the message that “International Walk to School Day” is sending.



According to the CDC, obesity prevalence was 13.4% among 2- to 5-year-olds, 20.3% among 6- to 11-year-olds, and 21.2% among 12- to 19-year-olds.

The prevalence of obesity was 19.3% and affected about 14.4 million children and adolescents. Those looking to seek some of these programs can click on the following link: