Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
50°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history
Top Stories
Farmers battle suicide, mental health problems
Top Stories
Appeals court blocks court order of UM president
Ex-coach gets probation in northern Michigan embezzlement
Plan seeks to curb drunken behavior on 3 Michigan rivers
This Morning: World’s largest Oldsmobile car show this weekend
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history
Top Stories
6 Sports at 11 June 13
Top Stories
6 Sports at 6 June 13
6 Sports at 11 June 12
6 Sports at 6 June 11
6 Sports at 11 June 10
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
International
The Latest: Hong Kong protests planned as groups slam police
The Latest: Japan won’t send troops after tanker attacked
Catalan fugitives must get European credentials in Spain
Polish court: Ex-aide negligent in presidential plane crash
German teen guilty of killing boy who refused his advances
More International Headlines
The Latest: Diplomats meet in Sweden to discuss Venezuela
Funeral service held for 2 of Cyprus killer’s 7 victims
Russia, other key powers discuss Venezuelan crisis in Sweden
French lawmakers sound the alarm on ultra-right groups
Algeria jails second ex-prime minister in corruption sweep
Pope lashes out at blogging ambassadors, demands obedience
The Latest: Boris Johnson leads UK Conservative leader race
Putin fires police officers involved in journalist’s case
Captain of cruise ship in Hungary crash released on bail
Hong Kong police use tougher tactics against protesters