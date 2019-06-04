128 pounds of cocaine seized at Canadian border

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ONTARIO, Canada (WLNS) - The Canada Border Services Agency seized almost 128 pounds of cocaine found inside a hidden compartment of a car.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the border crossing when he arrived on the Canadian side of the border and was referred for a secondary examination.

Officers were assisted by a drug-sniffing dog and an x-ray to discover 48 bricks hidden inside the vehicle.

Olanrewaju Michael Ojelade was arrested and charged with one count of importing, one count of possession and one count of trafficking the schedule one substance.