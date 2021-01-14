350 suspects on trial for crimes linked to Ndrangheta mafia

LAMEZIA TERME, Italy (CBS) — A trial with more than 350 defendants is now underway in southern Italy against the ’Ndrangheta crime syndicate, arguably the world’s richest criminal organization that quietly amassed power as the Sicilian Mafia lost influence.

Expected to take at least a year, the trial is taking place in a specially constructed high-security bunker on the sprawling grounds of an industrial park in Calabria, the “toe” of the Italian peninsula.

About 900 witnesses will offer testimony against the suspects and about 400 lawyers are also involved in the massive trial.

The trial is expected to last over a year and is taking place in a high security bunker.