A regional minister was giving a briefing that was livestreamed on social media last week when viewers noticed the officials had unexpected feline features.
The cat filter, a social media feature applying drawn images onto people’s faces, was on.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party’s social media team wrote it had determined “human error” by a hardworking volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed “within a few minutes.”
The team says actions have been taken to prevent “such an incident” in the future.
A ‘Meow’stake at a briefing in Pakistan
