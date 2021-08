HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are reminding people to wear insect repellent and take other measures to avoid mosquito bites after pests in Barry County were found to be carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The pool in Barry County was the first group of mosquitoes found to have EEE in the state so far this year. Earlier this week, officials said a horse in Livingston County in mid-Michigan had contracted EEE.