Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to unveil the first part of his sweeping multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan, aiming for passage over the summer.

The White House is hoping for a more deliberate and collaborative approach with the contentious Congress than what happened with the COVID-19 rescue plan.

Biden is set to unveil the first part of the “Build Back Better” proposal on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The ambitious plan could cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion and aims to make generational investments in infrastructure, including reviving domestic manufacturing.

The plan also could include $3 trillion in tax increases.