Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, the incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” has passed away at the age of 53.
Khan, one of India’s best-known and most beloved actors, revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor.
Born in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, Khan attended the National School of Drama in New Delhi and started his acting career soon after.
He rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in “Slumdog Millionaire,” which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards.
He then took on a bigger starring role in “Life of Pi,” which also won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards, and played supporting roles in major US films like “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World” and “Inferno.”
Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan dies at 53
Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, the incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” has passed away at the age of 53.