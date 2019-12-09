Border Patrol discovers second cross-border tunnel in less than a week

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

TUCSON, AZ. (WLNS) – On Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a second cross-border tunnel running beneath the streets of Nogales in less than a week.

Agents discovered the tunnel 50 yards east of the tunnel discovered days before.

The tunnel followed the International Boundary Fence at a depth of about 10 feet, crossed beneath it, and came up about 5 feet north of the fence.

This is the 125th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990 and the second discovered this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story