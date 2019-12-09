Border Patrol discovers second cross-border tunnel in less than a week

TUCSON, AZ. (WLNS) – On Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a second cross-border tunnel running beneath the streets of Nogales in less than a week.
Agents discovered the tunnel 50 yards east of the tunnel discovered days before.
The tunnel followed the International Boundary Fence at a depth of about 10 feet, crossed beneath it, and came up about 5 feet north of the fence.
This is the 125th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990 and the second discovered this month.
