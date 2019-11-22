Border Patrol seizes 154 pounds of prohibited bologna

SAO PAULO (AP) — As Brazil’s largest leftist party gathers to plan the future, a figure that has dominated its past looms ever larger.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the unquestioned star of the party conference starting Friday in Sao Paulo, and many still think he could be the party’s standard-bearer once again in 2022 — when he’ll be a 77-year-old cancer survivor who is currently barred from seeking office due to a corruption conviction.