EL PASO, TX (WLNS) – Border patrol officers seized 154 pounds of bologna on Thursday morning.
Officers located 14 rolls of Mexican bologna behind the rear seat of a vehicle heading over the border.
Bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.
The bologna was seized as well as destroyed and the driver was released.
Border Patrol seizes 154 pounds of prohibited bologna
