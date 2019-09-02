Border Patrol seizes nearly $3 million in meth

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's political leaders declared what they called an economic state of emergency Monday following a meeting aimed at finding a solution to the country's economic crisis, raising concerns that more taxes will be imposed.

Lebanon has one of the world's highest public debts in the world, standing at 150% of gross domestic product. Growth has plummeted and budget deficit reached 11% of GDP as economic activities slowed and remittances from Lebanese living abroad shrank.