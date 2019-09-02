LAREDO, Texas (WLNS) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2,951,960 worth of crystal methamphetamine that were hidden in a vehicle late last week.
A 21-year-old woman had 65 packages of alleged crystal methamphetamine in her 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.
Officers seized the vehicle and the methamphetamine, which weighed 147 pounds. The driver was arrested and the case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.
Border Patrol seizes nearly $3 million in meth
