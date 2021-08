LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- The Michigan Dept. of Corrections has partnered with a California-based Recidiviz, a technology profit, that uses product design to teach everyday successful strategies to people in prison and on supervision.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections says this new initiative will further their effort to improve the tendency of a convicted criminal to return to a jail cell. They say this technology will improve outcome-based decision-making.