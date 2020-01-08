Chris Hemsworth and Elton John each donate a million dollars to help Australia wildfire efforts

LOS ANGELES (WLNS) – Chris Hemsworth and Elton John announced large donation to help with relief efforts as wildfires engulf Australia.
Hemsworth, the Australian actor who plays Thor in the Marvel movie franchise, took to social media Monday to share that he will donate $1 million and asked his millions of followers to show support as well. He said that “every penny counts.”
John announced during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Sydney, Australia, that he will also donate $1 million. The singer said he wanted to bring attention to the devastation that wildfires have caused, saying it has reached a “biblical scale.
Hemsworth and John join a growing list of celebrities who have pledged to donate toward relief efforts.
Metallica announced a donation on Tuesday night of $750,000 to a firefighting agency and emergency services agency in Victoria.
Pink announced a $500,000 donation to local fire services fighting in Australia.
So far, the wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. The blazes have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.