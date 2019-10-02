Doctors struggle with a lack of opioids

THE GAMBIA (WLNS) – As pharmaceutical companies are being sued in the U.S. for flooding the market with opioids, doctors in West Africa say they can’t even get hold of those painkillers.



At the Gambia’s only teaching hospital, Dr. Kebba Marenah says managing pain is part of the challenge of practicing medicine in the Gambia.



The Gambia is one of the world’s poorest countries with a per capita income of less than $1,000 per person per year, according to the World Bank.



Various medications, including painkillers, are often in short supply at public clinics in the country, according to a report from National Public Radio.



“There’s lots of shortages here,” says Dr. Marenah. “Shortages of medications. Shortages of staff. Even space. We don’t have a dedicated space to deal with patients after an operation.”



Momodou Mousa Baro, the head of the College of Nursing at American International University West Africa, says one of the reasons general anesthesia is used sparingly is a lack of anesthesiologists.



“Ninety-eight percent of anesthesia services are done by nurses,” Baro says. The only anesthesiologists working in the Gambia are doctors on loan from China or Cuba.



Most women who give birth in public clinics in Gambia get no pain medication.



“Pain management in obstetrics is nonexistent here,” says Musa Marene, an OB-GYN at the hospital. Women in labor, he says, are “expecting a lot of pain.”



Baro adds, “In the Gambia, we do not even do epidurals, because they’re expensive.”



It’s not that there’s no pain medication at all in the Gambia. The most common pain medication is acetaminophen which is sold under the brand name Tylenol in the United States. There’s also aspirin and ibuprofen, also known as Advil.



Dr. Marenah says there’s a lot of postoperative screaming in the wards, particularly among children.



“I remember when I first turned up, I’d have to leave the ward when they were doing dressings because I couldn’t handle the screams,” he says. “But you get used to it, which isn’t great. But it’s what you have to do to survive in this environment.”