PARIS (AP) — A civilian employee killed four people at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday, French authorities said.
The man used a knife to kill three police officers and an administrator, the Paris prosecutor said.
An officer stopped the attack when he shot the man in the compound’s courtyard, said a police official.
The employee who carried out the attack had worked for the city’s police force since 2003 without ever arousing concerns, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.
A department employee wounded in the attack underwent emergency surgery Thursday afternoon, Castaner said.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said authorities opened a murder investigation, for the moment ruling out a terrorism inquiry. He said the 45-year-old assailant’s home was being searched.
French media reported the employee carried out the attack with a ceramic knife.
“It’s the worst scenario possible, an internal attack with colleagues working together,” said Philippe Capon of the UNSA police union.
“Paris weeps for its own this afternoon after this terrifying attack in the police headquarters. The toll is heavy, several officers lost their lives,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted.
President Emmanuel Macron stopped by police headquarters to show solidarity with officers and department employees, his office said.
Employee kills 4 in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
