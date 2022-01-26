Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens; 3 hurt

Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following an explosion in central Athens, about 200 meters far from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus . An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens.(AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office building while shattering nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens early Wednesday.

Fire department officials said a 77-year-old man was hospitalized with burns. Two others received medical attention for smoke inhalation.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 meters from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Firefighters were using aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside the damaged buildings. As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately clear.