UPDATE: Facebook and Instagram were experiencing outages

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (WLNS) – UPDATE: Facebook seems to be back up and running as of 12:15 p.m.



Some people are still having issues with Instagram, but the amount of complaints has significantly dropped from 21,333 at around 10:15 to 4,086 by 12:01 p.m., according to the tracking website Downdetector.



ORIGINAL STORY: Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages which users began to report just around 9:00 a.m today.



Parts of Instagram seem to be affected as well such as the news feed being slow to refresh and trouble uploading pictures.



The tracking website, Downdetector shows issues were seen around the world.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

In July, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down for nearly a day. The company’s flagship social network has more than 2.3 billion users, and Instagram has more than 1 billion, according to CNN. WhatsApp does not seem to be impacted by today’s outage.