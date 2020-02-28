February 28th: Raising awareness for 7,000 rare diseases

February 28th, 2020 is the 12th year that the National Institutes of Health will mark Rare Disease Day. Rare diseases are defined as affecting 200,000 or less individuals in the United States.
Similar events have been organized around the world this week to raise awareness for nearly 7,000 rare diseases, some affecting just a few dozen people.
Altogether, rare diseases are hardly rare. One in 10 Americans has a rare disease and about half are children.
Without needed treatments, about 30 percent of these children will die by age 5.
