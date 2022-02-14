DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted at a military base in western Iran, state-linked media reported on Monday, the latest in a series of blazes and other mishaps at Iranian infrastructure in recent months.

The fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the western province of Kemranshah, reported the Iranian website Nournews, which is believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The blaze damaged a shed but did not cause any casualties. Investigators were looking into the cause and details, the report added.

The day before, unconfirmed reports proliferated online about several explosions heard in northern Kermanshah, a strategic location in Iran with various missile and military sites.

Sensitive military and nuclear sites have been the target of attacks in the past years, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

The fire broke out as Iran remains on edge about negotiations over its nuclear program continuing in Vienna this week. The 2015 deal that granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program collapsed nearly four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord and re-imposed crushing sanctions.

After months of slow progress, diplomats have said the nuclear negotiations are reaching a decisive phase.