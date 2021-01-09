Fire in western Indian hospital kills 10 infants; 7 rescued

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The highest ranking U.S. diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East traveled Saturday to the city of Laayoune, which Morocco considers the capital of the Western Sahara, laying the groundwork for the United States to set up a consulate in the disputed territory.

The U.S. Embassy in Morocco's capital, Rabat, called the visit by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker “historic.”