Fire in western Indian hospital kills 10 infants; 7 rescued

NEW DELHI (AP) – Police say a fire in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India has killed 10 infants.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

The Press Trust of India news agency says the infants were 1 to 3 months old.

Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state nearly 625 miles south of New Delhi.

