FM says Germany ready to help Lebanon but reforms necessary

In this photo released by Lebanon’s official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese president Michel Aoun, right, meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Maas said that Lebanon needs a “strong reboot” and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens. Heiko Maas spoke ahead of his trip to Beirut, following last week’s explosion at the city’s port that killed at least 171 people and wounded thousands. (Dalati Nohra via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Germany stands ready to help Lebanon with reconstruction and further investment after last week’s massive explosion, but any support will be linked to economic reforms and an end to pervasive corruption in Lebanon, Germany’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

Heiko Maas spoke after a tour of Beirut’s devastated port, where thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded Aug. 4, obliterating the facility, killing at least 171 people and wounding thousands in the capital city.

It still was not known what caused the fire responsible for igniting the ammonium nitrate. But documents have emerged in the wake of the explosion that show the chemicals had been improperly stored in the city’s port for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top political and security officials.

“The dimension of devastation and destruction is almost inconceivable for people living in Germany, and therefore it was also so important for the German government to help quickly,” Maas said.

He said he brought 4 million euros to the Red Cross and the United Nations because Germany wants the money to arrive where it is needed and “not for it to disappear in dark channels of which there are unfortunately way too many in Lebanon.”

“Other than that we hope that the responsible politicians have understood the sign of the times. The rage of the people is understandable,” Maas said.

The explosion has fueled outrage and protests against top political leaders and led to the resignation of the government Monday. The Cabinet is now in a caretaker capacity.

Ahead of his arrival in Beirut, Maas said Lebanon needs a “strong reboot” and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens.

Germany has pledged 20 million euros (about 23 million dollars) in immediate help after the explosion that tore through the Lebanese capital with such intensity that it created a tremor felt in neighboring Cyprus. Thousands of buildings in the heart of the Beirut were destroyed and many more left homeless.

Maas said he would hold talks in Beirut to see how the money can quickly get to the people who need it. He said he would also talk to the nation’s political leaders and representatives of civil society about the future of Lebanon.

“I think everyone in Lebanon has to recognize that things cannot continue like this, this country needs big reforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s caretaker Economy Minister Raoul Nehme sought to calm nerves, saying that Lebanon is not facing a bread crisis after the country’s only wheat silo was destroyed by the explosion. Speaking during a tour of the port Wednesday, he said Lebanon has enough flour stock sufficient for four months and that part of the port is ready to receive container ships.

The head of the U.N. food agency, David Beasley, said Monday he’s “very, very concerned” Lebanon could run out of bread in about 2 ½ weeks because 85% of the country’s grain comes through Beirut’s devastated port. He said, however, that he believed an area of the port can be made operational later this month.

___

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.