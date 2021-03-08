French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

FILE – In this Sept.1, 2014 file photo, French member of parliament Olivier Dassault smiles in Paris. The French billionaire aviation industrialist who also served 19 years as a member of parliament died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

PARIS (AP) – A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot.

Olivier Dassault was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses.

A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is under way after Sunday’s crash, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Normandy.

The French national air accident investigation agency said the Airbus AS350 helicopter crashed just after takeoff from a private airfield.