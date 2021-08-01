Germans detained in Croatia over kids, dog locked in hot car

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A German couple have been detained in Croatia for leaving their two children and a dog in a locked car with closed windows in sweltering heat, police said Sunday.

A statement said that citizens in the northern coastal town of Porec on Friday evening alerted police after seeing the children and the dog in the car with German license plates.

Local media said the children were both girls, ages 6 and 8.

The couple had gone shopping and left the children with the dog inside the car, police said. The children were treated for heat exhaustion while the dog is being looked after.

The mother of the children and her partner, both 28, were detained on Saturday and are facing charges of child rights violation and animal torture.

Croatia, and the rest of the Balkan region, has been hit by extremely high temperatures this week reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. Authorities have issued warnings to people to be cautious in the heat.

Famous for its Adriatic Sea coastline and islands, Croatia has been packed with tourists. The northern Istria peninsula is highly popular because it is easy to access from other parts of Europe.