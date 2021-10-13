Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

NEW YORK — More than a year after switching to remote work, seven in 10 employees are feeling more isolated, compared to being in the office. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 work-from-home Americans, which explored the social impact of being away from the workplace for over a year.

Many reported missing simple things such as face-to-face meetings (39%), office celebrations (35%), and after-work happy hours (34%). It hasn’t been any easier for people who have recently started a remote position. A mere four percent of new hires feel the virtual onboarding process was easy, compared to in-person training. Others attributed this to not knowing how to connect with their colleagues.