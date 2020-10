Ireland has become the first E-U country to return to COVID-19 lockdown.

The prime minister there has issued a nationwide stay-at-home order, while insisting schools stay open.

All non-essential retail businesses are being forced to close.

And bars and restaurants will only be able to offer takeout or delivery service.

The lockdown is expected to last for 6 weeks.

It comes as most European countries have seen a sharp increase in COVID cases.