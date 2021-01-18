Japan’s PM vows Olympics will be proof of victory over the virus

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo Olympic Rings and a model of Misha the Bear Cub, the mascot of the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games, left, are seen in the yard of Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia. In the report detailing its decision to shorten Russia’s ban from the Olympics, the highest court in sports blasted that country’s leaders for engaging in “a cover up of the cover-up” in a desperate attempt to deny their culpability, but reduced the punishment nonetheless, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file)

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is vowing to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympics this summer with ample coronavirus protection.

Suga also said as he opened Parliament that his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation.

A recent surge in virus cases has been blamed in part on relaxed attitudes toward Japan’s non-binding virus restrictions.

Suga said his government aimed to start vaccinations as early as late February and pledged to achieve the Games as “a proof of human victory against the coronavirus.”