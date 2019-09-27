Closings & Delays
Manhunt in Germany for suspected killer spotted on train

International
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 52-year-old man suspected of killing a woman may have narrowly escaped capture by smashing a train window and fleeing before officers arrived.

The news agency dpa reported Friday that the suspect, identified as Frank Naass, is wanted over the fatal attack on a 44-year-old woman Thursday in the central city of Goettingen. The Bild tabloid reported that after stabbing the woman, Naass beat her with a fire extinguisher, poured gasoline over her and set her on fire. He is also suspected of attacking a 57-year-old woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses alerted police early Friday after recognizing the man on a train to Hannover based on photos released by authorities.

Goettingen police say a large-scale manhunt is underway around the town of Elze, south of Hannover.

